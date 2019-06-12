Sheffield Wednesday: Steve Bruce 'would only have taken job if he had control over signings'

Steve Bruce

Wednesday's recruitment policy has come in for deep scrutiny in recent years, with former managers Carlos Carvalhal and Jos Luhukay believed not have been given the final say on the club's signings.

But it is almost certain that Wednesday will have changed their transfer policy following Bruce's arrival at Hillsborough, with the 59-year-old having highlighted the importance of getting the recruitment process right and drafting in his own recruitment team.

"He needs to do a lot of wheeling and dealing," Laws told The Star, assessing what this summer will hold for the Owls.

"That squad of players has not quite been good enough to get out of the division and I think it needs some modification, some changes and I think Steve has already got to that point of thinking exactly what he needs.

"I just hope that he is allowed to do that. He is the best judge to pick which players he will need to bring in.

"I am sure that Steve would not have come in anyway if he did not have that authority."

Bruce has already been ruthless in shaping his squad for next season, allowing six players, including Gary Hooper, to be released.

That decision comes as no surprise to Laws, who knows exactly what it is that Bruce wants from a squad.

Laws continued: "I know Steve really, really well. I have known him since he was 15.

"The one thing I know about Steve, in football terms, is that he does not like big squads. He would rather have a smaller squad.

“The squad itself is currently very huge and it does need certainly reducing.

"Everyone was aware that Steve would make some solid decisions towards the end of the season, as most clubs do.