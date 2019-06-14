Sheffield Wednesday: Steve Bruce will 'expect play-offs as a minimum'

Steve Bruce

Wednesday experienced a disjointed and inconsistent campaign last term but did flirt with the play-off places in the latter stages of the season after hitting the ground running under Bruce.

Next season, though, the Owls will be looking to go one better and cement themselves as a top six outfit, a target that Laws believes Bruce will expect.

"Let's be optimistic," Laws told The Star. "I think Steve will be optimistic if he is allowed to bring in the players that he can get.

"He is good at wheeling and dealing, he has got enough contacts in the game and he has gone onwards of nearly 1,000 games as a manager.

"He has good contacts and I think he will do some good business, for sure.

"Whether it be swaps, loans or permanent signings, one thing is for sure, next season he will be wanting to hit the play-offs."

Though the play-offs is going to be the Owls' expectation next season, Laws insists that patience from the fans is going to be key.

Laws added: "Of course, patience is always going to be key. Unfortunately in football nowadays, it is very thin on the ground. The game has changed dramatically and the fans are becoming more impatient.

"But I think Wednesday fans, to be honest, hand on heart, are not daft. They are very much understanding, in particular, the way the club has been going for the last decade or so.

"I think they have already shown a lot of patience.

"I think as long as they are seeing the team going in the right direction, putting in performances and winning games, then they will be very patient, very supportive and I think Steve will give them that.