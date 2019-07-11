Sheffield Wednesday: Steve Bruce spotted 'leaving Hillsborough in a chauffeur-driven car' ahead of talks with Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce has apparently been sighted leaving the club’s training ground in a chauffeur-driven vehicle, ahead of talks with Newcastle United over the vacant managerial position.
Throughout the day, reports have surfaced suggesting that the Magpies are homing in on their key target, and the bookies odds of the deal going through have now tumbled even further to 1/10.
According to Sky Sports News, their reporter Richard Graves has seen the 58-year-old leave the club following discussions with the club chairman, and now looks to be on his way to the north east for discussions with the Magpies’ senior officials.
Newcastle are said to be hopeful of completing the deal within the next 48 hours, ahead of flying Bruce out to the Far East to join up with the Magpies squad on their pre-season trip to China.
While Sheffield Wednesday have released their details of their annual accounts, along with the confirmation of free agent Moses Odubajo joining the club, they are yet to release a statement on their current managerial situation.
Bruce will be sorely missed by Owls fans, but the club will need to press on with finding a successor immediately should their current manager depart; the Championship season begins on 3rd August for Wednesday when they take on Reading, and they’ll need to act quickly to ensure their prepared for the new campaign.