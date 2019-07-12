Sheffield Wednesday: Steve Bruce set to take charge of Lincoln City friendly as the Owls remain in talks with Newcastle United over compensation package
Steve Bruce looks set to take charge of Sheffield Wednesday's pre-season friendly at Lincoln City tomorrow as the Owls have yet to reach a compensation package with Newcastle United.
The 58-year-old informed the Owls' hierarchy on Thursday morning that he wants to take on the challenge of managing the Premier League outfit, who want him to replace Rafael Benitez at St James' Park.
And Bruce, who took over the reins at Wednesday in January, has held discussions with the Magpies over becoming their new boss this week.
But Newcastle are still trying to come to an agreement with Wednesday over a compensation fee for Bruce and his backroom team.
Despite reports claiming that the Magpies will only have to pay around £1m in compensation for Bruce's services, it is understood that any financial package would be significantly higher. Negotiations remains ongoing, with Newcastle due to travel out to China for the Premier League Asia Trophy on Saturday.
Bruce, on a rolling one-year contract at Hillsborough, is believed to be keen on taking Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence with him to his hometown club as part of his coaching staff.
Bruce, Agnew and Clemence reported in for duty as usual at Wednesday's Middlewood Road training base this morning.
The Owls will send two separate squads - a mix of first-team and Under-23s players - to Lincoln and Stocksbridge this weekend as they begin their UK pre-season friendlies. Wednesday take on Lincoln at Sincil Bank, kick-off 1pm, while the second group face Stocksbridge at Bracken Moor later on Saturday afternoon (KO 3pm).
Supporters are advised that there will be no tickets on sale on the day at Lincoln.
As for the Stocksbridge warm-up fixture, tickets are priced £5 adults and £2 children under 12 while car parking will cost £2.