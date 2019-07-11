Sheffield Wednesday: Steve Bruce ‘set for Owls talks’ as Newcastle United look to conclude deal ‘within 48 hours’
Newcastle United are said to be increasingly confident of luring Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce to St James’ Park, and hope to have the deal concluded within the next 48 hours.
After a flurry of bets saw the 58-year-old’s odds of joining the Magpies drop to as short as 1/5, media speculation over the manager’s Hillsborough future escalated rapidly, and the club are now being tipped to secure their target in the near future.
According to a fresh report from the Telegraph, Newcastle are eager to secure Bruce – for what will likely be a £5 million compensation fee – within the next couple of days, which would allow him to join up with the squad on their pre-season trip to China as quickly as possible.
The story claims that the Wednesday manager may have some issues securing a visa in time for the trip, but that the club are hopeful that he could head out to meet the squad early next week.
Meanwhile, The Times’ northern football correspondent Paul Joyce has claimed, via Twitter, that Bruce will sit down with club officials this morning, in order to discuss the current situation.
Should their manager decide to depart, the Owls will need to act quickly to secure a replacement, with the 2019/20 Championship season rapidly approaching. On social media, there has been a significant number of Wednesday fans calling for Chris Hughton to be given the position, should it be vacated, following his release from Brighton at the end of last season.