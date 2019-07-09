Sheffield Wednesday: Steve Bruce gives his view on link to Newcastle United job
Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce has shrugged off speculation linking him with the vacant managerial position at Premier League club Newcastle United.
The Magpies are believed to be considering Bruce as a possible replacement for Rafael Benitez as they prepare to head off to China for the Premier League Asia Trophy.
Indeed, the bookmakers' odds on Bruce taking over his boyhood club Newcastle tumbled dramatically on Tuesday afternoon.
Bruce, who was linked with the Magpies in 2015, has previously managed the club's North-East rivals Sunderland.
Newcastle have been without a manager since Benitez's contract expired on June 30 and a series of big names, including Jose Mourinho, Arsene Wenger, Patrick Vieira and Steven Gerrard, have distanced themselves from the job.
And Bruce, who watched his Owls side beat Shrewsbury Town 2-0 in a practice match at the Estadio de Nora on Tuesday evening thanks to goals either side of half-time from Lucas Joao and Sam Winnall, told The Star: "It's news to me.
"God only knows what happened on Tuesday afternoon. There seemed to be an upsurge (in the betting) from somewhere.
"John Terry was favourite (for the job) yesterday. It was Mikel Arteta the day before so who knows.
"As far as I am concerned, I am here, I am going home tomorrow and looking forward to walking the dog!"
Bruce took over Wednesday at the end of January. The four-time promotion winner turned around their fortunes, leading the Owls to a credible 12th-placed finish.
Bruce's squad are due to fly back to England on Wednesday afternoon after completing their 10-day pre-season training camp in Portugal.
On their performance against Shrewsbury, he said: "It was a training game but they looked fit and I'm delighted with the way they applied themselves.
"Everyone has so far come through pre-season. Everyone in the squad has had 45 minutes and I will do that on Saturday when I take two teams to Stocksbridge and Lincoln.
"We will progress it further from 45 minutes to 70 minutes and 90 minutes. But overall I'm delighted with how we have done."