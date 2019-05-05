Sheffield Wednesday: Steve Bruce confirms Kieran Lee is part of his plans for the future as six are released​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Steve Bruce’s Sheffield Wednesday team for season is already taking shape as the Owls boss confirmed both Kieran Lee and Keiren Westwood are part of his future plans.

The Owls issued a list of released players following Sunday’s match against Queens Park Rangers, as six first team players were allowed to leave the club at the end of their contracts.

Almen Abdi, George Boyd, Gary Hooper, David Jones, Marco Matias and Daniel Pudil all depart Hillsborough, while Westwood has been offered a new deal.

Liam Palmer is the only other out of contract player at Wednesday this summer.

Meanwhile, the Owls boss said that he was pleased to see Lee return for a first Wednesday start since December 2017 as he builds his squad for the new campaign.

Bruce said: “After so long. Kieran Lee and Hooper in particular were two of the outstanding players that we played two years ago.

“We hope that we can tie him up and have a good pre-season because he is a very good player. Natural fitness to him is not a problem. Hopefully he can stay fit and his legs stay alright.

“I can confirm that we plan to keep him.”