Sheffield Wednesday: The stats behind Barry Bannan's big Owls milestone

No Owls player had more touches (66) than the midfield dynamo in Sunday's win at second-from-bottom Huddersfield Town.

Bannan oozed class and kept things ticking over in the centre, making six passes into the Terriers penalty area and creating two chances, including the assist for Sam Winnall's second half header.

His tireless work off the ball also come to the fore as he recovered possession on seven occasions - more than any other Wednesday player.

Owls star Barry Bannan

Bannan's top display culminated in him winning the man of the match award, a fitting way to mark his big milestone.

On Bannan, new Owls boss Garry Monk told The Star: "He still is (a big influence).

"We have done well this summer to add a few fresher legs in certain areas; younger lads. Maybe there have been doubts put on those older heads over the last couple of seasons in terms of what the club needs to achieve.

"But the players have got quality and the older heads help those younger ones gel together.

"We know they have the quality and it is about getting that level of belief, work-rate and attitude to make sure that comes out on the pitch week in week out."

Victory over the troubled Terriers ensured Monk kicked off his reign in style. The three points moved the Owls up to ninth in the Championship standings.

Monk, whose first home match in charge is against Fulham on Saturday, said: "It is not about me. It is about this group of players and this squad.

"Maybe there has been doubt thrown over this squad in the last couple of seasons from what they achieved the seasons before that.

"It is about trying to help them to get back to those sorts of levels to be able to achieve something good.

"But, unfortunately, we face a team every week who thinks the same.