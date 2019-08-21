Sheffield Wednesday stars speak out against ‘unnecessary stick’ given to Morgan Fox

Speaking after the Owls’ dogged 1-0 win over Championship new boys Luton Town yesterday, former Middlesbrough man Reach said the left-back’s display was vital in achieving three points.

Fox appeared to have been booed by a small but vocal section of the Hillsborough support before the match, with many more voicing their frustration with aspects of his first-half performance, but it was his second half block – described as ‘match-saving’ by caretaker manager Lee Bullen – that protected Wednesday’s lead.

Reach said: “Foxy’s saved us two points there with that block at the end. He gets a bit of unnecessary stick but he’s a great lad and he’s come in and given us the three points, so a big well done to him.

“He’s is a brilliant lad, he trains 100 per cent and he’s been patient for his opportunity. I thought he was excellent and ultimately he kept that ball out of the back of the net.”

Support came also from new boy Kadeem Harris, goalscorer on the night and already a fans’ favourite after an incredible start to his Wednesday career.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I think Foxy behind me was amazing, he was talking to me the whole game and got me going, so he was a great help for me today as well as the other nine on the pitch.”

The full-back was making his first appearance of the season in place of injured Liam Palmer, who Bullen hopes could feature in the Owls’ trip to Preston North End on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday's Morgan Fox has been the subject of stick from some fans.

Reach said that despite that fierce competition for places, the changing room is as tight as ever heading into the match.

“We’ve got competition now in every position,” he said. “There are good players waiting for their opportunity on the bench or that aren’t even in the 18.