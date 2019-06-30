Sheffield Wednesday stars pay tribute to fans after 'great' Owls in the Park event

The event, now in into its eighth year, attracted in the region of 15,000 Wednesdayites to Hillsborough Park on Sunday.Chairman Dejphon Chansiri, manager Steve Bruce and Wednesday's first-team squad, including Kadeem Harris, Moses Odubajo and Julian Börner mingled with supporters, signing autographs and posing for pictures. The players also took part in football games with fans.

Other attractions featured a BMX bike display, a Support Dogs show, funfair and rides, craft and market stalls around the event and there were 20 local and national charities inside the park.

Steven Fletcher and Tom Lees

Fletcher, a free transfer recruit in the summer of 2016, told The Star: "It is a great day for the fans. The day is all about them. We enjoy the day and try to put a smile on their face.

"I have been in football a long time and I have never experienced anything like it.

"The turn-out that we get is unbelievable.

"It is great for the club and the city. The fans get to see the players off the pitch, not just on it."

Captain Tom Lees was also quick to praise Owls in the Park.

"The crowd and event just seem to get bigger every year," he said. "It is good that the fans get a day like this so we can give something back to them. "It is the least that we can do and I'm sure it means a lot."

It was Bruce's first taste of the event as he prepares to embark on his first full season.

Bruce, who took over as Owls boss at the end of January, said: "It is quite unique and remarkable when you see the level of support.

"I have said it many, many times; one of the main factors I came here was the support. I remember Wembley three years ago when the fans bounced at Wembley and thinking 'Wow, that is support.'

"Some of the fans queued for hours just to get an autograph. It is quite remarkable and I have not been involved in anything quite like it before.