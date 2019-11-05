Sheffield Wednesday starlet gives Owls academy timely boost

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Alex Hunt

With Barry Bannan and Massimo Luongo sidelined by injury, Hunt was included in the travelling party for Saturday's Championship clash at Ewood Park.

The highly-rated midfielder was named on the bench by manager Garry Monk as the Owls slipped to a 2-1 defeat. It was the first time that Hunt, the Under-23s captain, had been selected in the first-team matchday squad this season.

Academy manager Haslam told The Star: "It was a good experience for Alex to be in and around the squad and a great boost for the academy.

"Our goal is to always give the boys the best possible chance of making the first-team."

Lifelong Wednesdayite Hunt, who made his Owls debut against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup last term, has been on the club's books since the age of seven. The central midfielder penned a new deal last September, tying him to the Hillsborough club until the summer of 2021.

Hunt lined up in the middle of the park for Wednesday's development squad in their 1-1 draw with Burnley at Curzon Ashton earlier this week.

"It was a good performance in a very competitive game," said Haslam. "I thought both teams had spells where they dominated.

"The lads competed well and showed some good quality on the ball. The intensity that we worked at with and without the ball is what we are looking for.

"It was great to have the senior boys involved and they led by example and the young lads rose to the challenge of playing alongside them.

"You are always disappointed when you don't win but I think, looking back on it, a draw was a fair result."

Centre-back Tom Lees made his return to action, playing over an hour, and striker Jordan Rhodes netted in the first half. Full-back Ash Baker completed the first half following a long injury lay-off while Jordan Thorniley played the full game.

Haslam said: "The senior lads showed a top class attitude. We had three seniors at the back in the first half and they organised people and gave information to the people in front of them. They made good decisions.