Sheffield Wednesday star unsure on future, Leeds set to confirm £400k deal, Derby hold talks with SPL captain while Ipswich take Newcastle youngster on trial - Championship rumours

1. BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 06: Anthony Grant of Peterborough United is blocked by Callum O'Hare of Aston Villa during the The Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Aston Villa and Peterborough United at Villa Park on January 6, 2018 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Carlisle United manager Steven Pressley has confirmed his interest in signing the Aston Villa midfielder Callum O'Hare next season. (HITC Sport)

Getty Images

