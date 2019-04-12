Latest Championship rumours

Sheffield Wednesday star unsure on future, Leeds set to confirm £400k deal, Derby hold talks with SPL captain while Ipswich take Newcastle youngster on trial - Championship rumours

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Click and scroll through the pages for your daily dose of transfer rumours:

Carlisle United manager Steven Pressley has confirmed his interest in signing the Aston Villa midfielder Callum O'Hare next season. (HITC Sport)

1. BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 06: Anthony Grant of Peterborough United is blocked by Callum O'Hare of Aston Villa during the The Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Aston Villa and Peterborough United at Villa Park on January 6, 2018 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Carlisle United manager Steven Pressley has confirmed his interest in signing the Aston Villa midfielder Callum O'Hare next season. (HITC Sport)
Getty Images
Getty Images
Buy a Photo
Preston North End manager Alex Neil has refused to be drawn on speculation linking him with the West Bromwich Albion job. (Lancashire Evening Post)

2. STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - JANUARY 26: Alex Neil manager of Preston North End reacts after his team scored during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Preston North End at Bet365 Stadium on January 26, 2019 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Preston North End manager Alex Neil has refused to be drawn on speculation linking him with the West Bromwich Albion job. (Lancashire Evening Post)
Getty Images
Getty Images
Buy a Photo
A report on Wednesday claimed West Brom are preparing an official approach for Neil after Saturdays Championship game between the pair at the Hawthorns. (Daily Telegraph)

3. LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 19: Alex Neil, Manager of Preston North End during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End at Loftus Road on January 19, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

A report on Wednesday claimed West Brom are preparing an official approach for Neil after Saturdays Championship game between the pair at the Hawthorns. (Daily Telegraph)
Getty Images
Getty Images
Buy a Photo
Ipswich Town have taken Newcastle United youngster Deese Kasinga-Madia on trial after he appeared in their U23s against Watford on Thursday. (TWTD)

4. IPSWICH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 06: A general view of the stadium ahead of the Emirates FA Cup third round match between Ipswich Town and Sheffield United at Portman Road on January 6, 2018 in Ipswich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Ipswich Town have taken Newcastle United youngster Deese Kasinga-Madia on trial after he appeared in their U23s against Watford on Thursday. (TWTD)
Getty Images
Getty Images
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4