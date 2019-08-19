Matt Smith heads Millwall in front after 37 minutes

Sheffield Wednesday star takes flack - but others are to to blame, Leeds United ace hits back at critics, Charlton ace takes cheeky penalty - Championship winners and losers

We've completed matchday three in the Championship with matchday four set to follow on Tuesday and Wednesday.

By Jordan Cronin
Monday, 19 August, 2019, 11:57

Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining action-packed weekend in the second tier. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled in Championship this weekend...

1. W: Lyle Taylor

This man took the saying ‘cool, calm and collected’ to new heights at Barnsley. Taylor was handed the chance from the penalty spot to make it 2-2, where he casually (putting it lightly) walked up to his spot-kick to send Sahin-Radlinger the wrong way.

Photo: Ker Robertson

Copyright:

2. L: Joe Allen

The early frontrunner for miss of the season. Already losing 1-0 to Derby, the ball dropped to Allen four yards out. What did he do? Somehow crashed his effort against the post. Thankfully for the Welshman, his team registered a point on the board.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Copyright:

3. W: Joe Lolley

Picking up from where he left off last season as one of Forest’s key men. The 26-year-old was the star of the show in the 3-0 win over Birmingham, scoring in the 15th-minute before setting up Lewis Grabban’s goal, seven minutes later.

Photo: Kate McShane

Copyright:

4. L: Aleksandar Mitrovic

Mitrovic opened the scoring at Huddersfield, but it was another incident that hit the headlines. Van La Parra's arm swung back past Mitrovic's head and his leg moved over his stomach but he embarrassingly clutched his face.

Photo: George Wood

Copyright:

Page 1 of 3