Sheffield Wednesday star reveals manager Garry Monk's plans for the Owls

"To work as hard as possible and be aggressive in everything we do," said Owls midfielder Sam Hutchinson at this week's press briefing. "It's a no-brainer really.

"Everyone should be like that in a football team or sports if you want to get anywhere."

Attention to detail is key to Monk's managerial style. There are no grey areas. Nothing is left to chance.

Garry Monk, right. with goalkeeper Keiren Westwood

Hutchinson said: "He has been really good. Obviously, you saw how organised we were against Huddersfield. We have worked a lot on our defensive shape.

"He has seen us play and knows everyone in the squad.

"He wants to implement his philosophy and his plans for us. We are doing really well at the moment."

Players go on to the pitch knowing their roles and responsibilities.

"He [Monk] wants me to be aggressive, to get on the ball and try and play," said Hutchinson. "He wants me to work with the other midfielders.

"It is not specific. He wants everyone to know what they are doing positionally so if anyone comes in or anyone goes out that everyone knows their roles in the team and he has made that quite clear."

Yet Hutchinson is adamant it will take time for new Owls boss Monk to implement his footballing philosophy at Hillsborough.

He said: "We have only worked under him a week. You can't change it in one week. It is a long process.

"If we had worked under him in pre-season and worked on what he wants us to do, then we would be a lot better at what we are doing.

"It has only been a week so it is only the start of it."

Wednesday went over seven weeks without a permanent boss prior to Monk's appointment. Lee Bullen steadied the ship on a caretaker basis, guiding the Owls to three victories from their opening six league outings.

"No one ever knew what the thing was with Bully," said Hutchinson. "If they gave him the job, then great and we go under that but there was always something in the media.

"Regardless of people saying they don't take any notice of that, it is difficult for players. It is hard.

"The decision has been made either way now so we get on with it. Obviously, we are happy that the gaffer has come in and we are trying to implement what he is trying to teach us on the training pitch."

Did the players discuss the uncertainty surrounding the managerial situation?

Hutchinson said: "Everyone says no but of course you are going to speak about it. We speak about it like anyone else.

"We are just normal people that speak about what is going on.

"We are not going to be blind to that fact but we still got on with our jobs and I think we played really well under Bully.

"We didn't in certain games but that was nothing to do with Bully, that was probably more to do with us. Obviously, Bully is a massive part of this club."

The Owls kicked off Monk's reign on a positive note, defeating Huddersfield 2-0 after goals either side of half-time from Steven Fletcher and Sam Winnall. Monk's men head into Saturday's home tussle with Fulham in ninth position, just one point adrift of the play-off placings.