Sheffield Wednesday star out to reward fans with Premier League push
Wing ace Kadeem Harris says Sheffield Wednesday's players are determined to repay the club's loyal legion of supporters with success this season.
The Owls return to action at home to Luton Town on Tuesday evening aiming to record back-to-back home victories for the first time since February.
Lee Bullen's side will also be looking to make amends after the weekend loss to 10-man Millwall. Wednesday were roared on by nearly 2,200 fans in the capital.
Former Cardiff City winger Harris told The Star: "The fans are amazing. I thought Cardiff had great fans but they are even better here.
"I am delighted with the fans that we have got and hopefully now we can repay them with the results and performances to come.
"They are the best fans I have experienced in my career. One hundred per cent. There are none better.
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
"I have enjoyed my time here so far and I hope that the fans keep coming to the games and make as much noise as they have done in the last three games."
Caretaker manager Bullen is likely to make changes to his starting XI, with Moses Odubajo, Barry Bannan and Massimo Luongo in the frame to play.
Harris recognises the importance of Owls fan-base in their quest to push for promotion, saying: "They are literally like a 12th man.
"Our home form is going to be extremely important and hopefully we can get as many wins there as possible."
The Hatters, managed by Graeme Jones, are still searching for their first league win since promotion back to the Championship, having lost their last two Championship matches following a 3-3 draw with Middlesbrough in the English Football League's curtain-raiser at Kenilworth Road on August 2.