Sheffield Wednesday star named in Championship team of the week
Sheffield Wednesday cult hero Julian Börner has been named in the whoscored.com Championship team of the week for the second time after playing a starring role in his side’s 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic this weekend.
Monday, 7th October 2019, 11:44 am
Updated
Monday, 7th October 2019, 11:44 am
The German, who is the only player to have played every minute of the Owls’ Championship campaign so far, signed on a free transfer from German second tier outfit Arminia Bielefeld in the summer.
His man of the match performance earned him a whoscored rating – based on various statistical rankings – of 7.7 and placed him in the divisions’ team of the week.
Preston North End midfielder Daniel Johnson earned a perfect score of 10 for his role in their rampant 5-1 win over Barnsley.