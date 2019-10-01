Sheffield Wednesday star makes surprise remark, Leeds United reveal double West Brom blow, Nottingham Forest chief reveals concerns - Championship preview

As ever, with some key games to watch out for, we preview the main talking points ahead of the midweek Championship games. Scroll and click through the pages:
1. Dael Fry to be dropped? Selection dilemma
Middlesbrough were thumped by Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 - with Manchester City-linked Dael Fry questioned over two of the goals. With Daniel Ayala fit again, will Fry drop out of the starting 11?
2. Will this be Nathan Jones' last throw of the dice?
Jones lived to fight another day after a much-improved performance on Friday, despite a 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest. He even admitted himself time is running out if results do not turn - starting with defeat against Huddersfield.
3. Bold claim from Barry Bannan
Steven Fletcher’s five goals in nine Championship appearances has left the Owls purring over the Scotsman form - no more so than Bannan. He believes Fletcher is the best number nine in the division ahead of their visit to Hull.
4. Bowyer comes up against the club he might have joined
With his future at Charlton uncertain during the summer, Bowyer was placed on The Swans’ managerial shortlist before Steve Cooper’s appointment. Cooper is full of praise for him: “I have a lot of respect for the job he has done”.
Photo: Lewis Storey
