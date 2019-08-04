Sheffield Wednesday star makes fitness admission after Reading win
Sam Hutchinson believes the Owls squad are the fittest they have been since he joined the Championship club.
The defensive midfielder, who arrived at S6 over five years ago, made the admission after Wednesday's 3-1 triumph at Reading on Saturday.
Hutchinson, who scored for the first time in almost two years to put the Owls ahead for the second time against the Royals, said: "We are the fittest we have been, definitely since I have been here.
"We worked under [Steve] Bruce with that. We have done a lot of running, not to everyone's taste, but he got us fit and he did magnificently for us and put us in good stead for the season.
"Obviously, Bully [Lee Bullen] has come in and changed it.
"It is going to help me because I am more in my position and playing with Kieran Lee and Baz [Barry Bannan] in midfield is like the old days.
"We are all very happy with how it is going and it was great to get the win."
The 30-year-old added that he feels the fittest he has ever felt in his career following an intense pre-season.
On his wild celebrations in front of the away end after ending his goal drought in Berkshire, Hutchinson said: "I was trying to find my little boy in the crowd but everyone was going nuts so I couldn't see him.
"I was so happy because it was the first time he had seen me score."