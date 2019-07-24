Sheffield Wednesday star insists he has learned from 'silly' error of judgement

The big Owls defender will sit-out Wednesday's Championship curtain-raiser against Reading and their home opener versus Barnsley next month.

Iorfa has still to complete a three-match suspension following his straight red card in Wednesday's pulsating 3-3 draw at Preston North End in the penultimate fixture of the 2018/19 campaign.

The 24-year-old, who can be deployed at right-back or centre-half, was given his marching orders at Deepdale following a rash, reckless challenge on Darnell Fisher. Consequently, Iorfa missed their final-day defeat to Queens Park Rangers.

Reflecting on his ban, Iorfa told The Star: "I was hoping it would be a league and a cup game that I would miss at the start of the season but I'm going to miss two league games, which is disappointing.

"At the end of the day, it was a silly tackle so I have got to suffer the consequences.

"It was a mistimed tackle and my first red card like that but it is something I have learned from and I know not to do it again.

"My focus is on having a good pre-season, showing what I am about and performing well in the games.

"I am going to keep working hard and look to take my opportunity when it comes.

"If it is a case of when I'm available and the team are flying and I can't get in, then so be it. I will just have to keep being patient and wait for my chance."

Iorfa made a big impact after joining the Owls for an undisclosed fee, thought to be in the region of £200,000, from Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers on January deadline-day. He featured prominently, appearing 12 times and chipping in with three goals as Wednesday secured a top-half finish.

"I was happy with how things went last year," he said. "I came here because I needed a fresh start.

"It was good to play games again and now I am looking to get a full season under my belt."