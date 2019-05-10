Sheffield Wednesday star Fernando Forestieri wins Championship goal of the month award

Owls striker Fernando Forestieri's spectacular long range strike away to Premier League-bound Norwich City has been voted the Championship's goal of the month for April.

Forestieri's stunning 35 yard right foot piledriver helped Wednesday secure a 2-2 draw at Carrow Road.

Fernando Forestieri with his Championship goal of the month award for April. Pic by Arfa

The prodigiously talented forward, who bagged six goals in 27 outings during the 2018/19 campaign, received 72 per cent of the public vote.

"I was very happy because I hadn't scored for a long time after not a very good season," said Forestieri at the time. "I had a lot of problems outside so I was very happy score."

Forestieri beat off competition from Bristol City’s Josh Dasilva and Wigan Athletic’s Reece James to land the prize.

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman said: “This goal from Fernando Forestieri served as a reminder of what we’ve all been missing this season from Wednesday’s maestro, as a series of hamstring injuries limited his season’s output to a shadow of previous years.

"It’s one of the purest strikes of a football you’re likely to have seen all season, and Wednesday fans will be hoping that we’ll be seeing plenty more of that from him next year."

Charlton Athletic's Lyle Taylor scooped the League One award after his delightful free kick against Scunthorpe United. Exeter City's Hiram Boateng claimed the League Two prize.

The winners of the Sky Bet EFL Goals of the Month were chosen after a fan poll on skysports.com.

The shortlist for the poll was decided by a judging panel following suggestions from supporters via Twitter.

The judging panel comprises Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman; Sky Bet Sponsorship Manager Michael Holinski and EFL Senior Media Manager Rob Meaden.

To suggest a goal to be considered for future Sky Bet Goal of the Month awards, fans can tweet details of their nominated goal to @SkyBet using #SkyBetGotM.