Sheffield Wednesday star Fernando Forestieri shows his class once again with latest U23's gesture

The 29-year-old was banned after allegedly using racist language in a pre-season friendly in 2018 but could return to Garry Monk’s side to face Cardiff City tomorrow night.

It’s been an eventful month for Forestieri as he kept his Instagram followers entertained with odd jobs around Hillsborough, including mowing the training pitches.

He also took time out to give one lucky supporter a day to remember by phoning them up and telling them they had won £5,000.

Owls Fernando Forestieri

The Argentine forward then met Wednesday fan Glynn Slattery in person at Wednesday’s home game with Wigan on Saturday to present him with the winner’s cheque.

On Sunday, Forestieri pulled on the Wednesday shirt once again when he played and scored in the U23’s 5-1 win over Hull City.

And, in his latest display of class, Forestieri took the young squad out for a meal at Ponti’s Italian Kitchen in Fox Valley.

During the meal, Forestieri uploaded a video of himself challenging defender Osaze Urhoghide to replicate one of his training ground tricks for £200.

Fernando Forestieri out with the U23's - Credit: fernandoforestieri Instagram

He then uploaded a picture of himself with the squad with the caption: “Dinner with the boys”

The U23s were quick to thank Forestieri for his generosity with midfielder Alex Hunt and defenders Ciaran Brennan and Jope West posting their gratitude.

Wednesday fans were also quick to praise Forestieri and are hoping to see him back in action tomorrow night.

A fan commented on the pictured: “Great honest character @fernandoforestieri and well done for spending time with these lads who are the future of @swfcofficial... now get yourself ready for Friday, some catching up to do for top goalscorer.”

One fan tweeted: “Looks like Forestieri took all the u23s out for a meal after training with them all during his ban. What a guy.”

Another tweeted: “Forestieri playing for youths and then taking them all out for a meal after.”