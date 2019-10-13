Sheffield Wednesday star Fernando Forestieri boosts hopes of Owls recall with goal in Under-23s emphatic win over Hull City
Mercurial forward Fernando Forestieri has staked his claim for a first-team recall by scoring in the Owls Under-23s victory over Hull City.
The 29-year-old, arguably the club’s most creative talent, bagged a first half penalty as Wednesday romped to a 5-1 win at the KCOM Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The Owls took control early on after strikes from midfielder Liam Shaw and wide man Ben Hughes.
Rob Guilfoyle reduced the hosts arrears after a mistake from Josh Render but Forestieri restored Wednesday's two-goal cushion in the 40th minute after goalkeeper Will Mannion brought him down in the area. Mannion was shown his marching orders and Forestieri sent substitute goalkeeper David Robson the wrong way from 12 yards.Fraser Preston and Shaw got on the scoresheet after the break to seal the Owls' first win in four outings.As for Forestieri, he is pushing to be involved in Wednesday's televised Championship clash at Cardiff City this Friday, having served a six-match Football Association ban for allegedly using racist language in a pre-season friendly in 2018.
Forestieri, who has only made one start this term, lost his appeal against the FA charge and missed their fixtures with Huddersfield Town, Fulham, Everton, Middlesbrough, Hull City and Wigan Athletic.
Speaking last month, boss Garry Monk said: "He needs to be able to put himself in contention for when he comes back, hopefully if the team are doing well, he will have to prove himself to get a place in the team.
"He knows what is expected of him, and what’s needed. I had a really good chat with him, was really clear with him, and we want Fernando Forestieri at his best."
Meanwhile, Wednesday's Under-18s suffered a narrow defeat at Nottingham Forest.