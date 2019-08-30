Sheffield Wednesday star discusses his Premier League ambitions

Reach, a determined, ambitious individual, has established himself as a key figure in the Owls side. His penchant for the spectacular has earned him rave reviews as has ability to play in a number of different positions.

Some supporters questioned the Owls hierarchy's decision to fork out £5m to sign Reach from Middlesbrough. Some felt Wednesday paid over the odds for him.

But Reach has proven the doubters wrong.

Sheffield Wednesday star Adam Reach

He was a first-team regular when the Owls qualified for the 2017 Championship play-offs before scooping the player of the year award the following year.

Without Reach's goals and assists in each of the last two campaigns, there is a distinct possibility Wednesday would have flirted with relegation. His importance to the Owls cause should never be taken for granted or under-estimated.

Reflecting on his time at Hillsborough, Reach told The Star: "It has been great, but also disappointing as we have not quite managed to achieve what we first set out to when I came. We have been close.

"It is my fourth season and I am just shy of 150 appearances, which I am very proud of. The most pride I have is progressing every season because at the start of every season, my main objective is to improve as a player and I think I have done that every season I have been here and that is my target this year."

So will it be fourth time lucky for Reach in his bid to help Wednesday reach the promised land of the Premier League?

"When I signed, my aim was to help this team get promoted, just as it was for everyone else who has since signed," said Reach. "As it is undoubtedly a big club and deserves to be there.

"With the squad we have assembled, we have got more than enough talent to get up there. Saying it and doing it are two different things, but I think we are on the right path. Everyone can see there is an energy about the team this season.