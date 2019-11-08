Sheffield Wednesday star delivers his verdict on their promotion credentials

Garry Monk's side will be looking to return to winning ways when they host high-flying Swansea City on Saturday.

Wednesday slipped out of the Championship play-offs after losing to mid-table Blackburn Rovers last weekend.

But despite that setback, the Owls are seventh in the table and only trail leaders West Bromwich Albion by six points.

Westwood, Wednesday's No 1, told The Star: "We know we are a good side. Of course, you need a bit of luck but with the quality we have in our team we have got to be looking at the top six and I think everyone in the dressing room would say exactly the same thing.

"If we focus on ourselves, I would like to think we will be in and around the top six come the end of the season."

The Owls will fancy their chances of beating the Swans, having lost just one of their last 14 home league matches against the Welsh club (W7 D6 L1).

"The confidence is still there," insisted Westwood. "We don't get very low after a defeat. We don't rip each other's heads off and say 'you did this.'

Owls goal keeper Keiren Westwood with midfielder Sam Hutchinson

"Listen, people make mistakes over the course of the season and that is going to happen. It is just how you bounce back from that and that's what we will be looking to do this weekend."

Things are so congested in the Championship that only nine points separate the top 15 teams.

Westwood said: "It is really tight. We have got to keep digging away and picking up points.

"Everybody in this league at the start of the season would say let's have a go at the play-offs.

"But then, as the season pans out, you see Huddersfield and Stoke at the bottom end of the league and they wouldn't have expected to be there. That is how hard this league is.

"You can't get too ahead of yourself and you can't get too down when things don't go your way one week as there is always another game around the corner.