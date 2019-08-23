Sheffield Wednesday star condemns social media racial abuse

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, Reading’s Yakou Meite and Manchester United star Paul Pogba have all been subjected to abuse online after failing to score penalties in the last week.

Midfielder Pogba missed a spot-kick in Monday's 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers. Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford, Pogba's United team-mates, have rallied behind the France international and urged social media companies to take stronger action to "stop these pathetic trolls".

But Wednesday full-back Odubajo fears the vile, racist abuse online will never stop.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba

"It is never going to change," he said. "It is the life that we live in and the world is evolving each day. Everyone has an opinion.

"Paul Pogba, for example, plays at a big platform where he is giving himself that chance to get judged and I don't think he would want it any other way because it is every young kid's dream to play at a big platform.

"The ones that sit behind their keyboards and throw out racist remarks will be stopped and will be punished for their actions at some point I'm sure.

"If they are not now, then in a couple of years time they will find a way to cut down on people making these fake accounts.

Manchester United's Paul Pogba was subjected to abuse online after failing to score a penalty against Wolves

"Obviously, it is sad because he is a black player playing at the club and there are other black players playing at the club as well.

"I feel like it is something that needs to be cracked down in football a lot. Every time he [Pogba] puts the shirt on, he gives his all for the club. It is direspectful to him, his family and the other black players at the club."

England women's manager Phil Neville has claimed footballers should "boycott" social media platforms until more is done to tackle the discriminatory abuse directed at players - and Odubajo agrees with the former Manchester United and Everton player.

He said: "If that is where the main target is, it is best just to walk away and have a private social life.