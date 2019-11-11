Sheffield Wednesday star to be dropped? Nottingham Forest chief handed gift by Derby County ace, Luton Town boss considers interesting move - Championship winners and losers

Garry Monk’s side were denied all three points after Ben Wilmot’s late goal for Swansea – three minutes after Morgan Fox gave the Owls the lead in injury time. Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining action-packed weekend in the second-tier. Scroll and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled:
1. L: Barnsley hierarchy
Barnsley have been managerless for a month now and slipped to the bottom spot after losing to Stoke. Caretaker boss Adam Murray has called on the board to make a decision - providing clarity for the players.
Photo: George Wood
Copyright:
2. W: Michael O’Neill (Stoke City)
O’Neill, on his debut, masterminded a 4-2 win over Barnsley in a big relegation six-pointer. The odds on the Potters being relegated have swifted massively. Oh, and Sam Clucas scored from the halfway line.
Photo: Nigel Roddis
Copyright:
3. L: Julian Jeanvier (Brentford)
With his team leading 3-0, Jeanvier stupidly got himself dismissed during the aftermath of a challenge which required Joe Gelhardt to be stretched off. He was taken to hospital but thankfully was released soon after.
Photo: Harry Trump
Copyright:
4. W: Preston North End
Preston stayed second in the Championship - beating a Huddersfield Town side who went into the afternoon six games unbeaten. "If you look at what the lads give me on the pitch, there is no way I could leave that,” said Neil.
Photo: Linnea Rheborg
Copyright: