Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk

Sheffield Wednesday star to be dropped? Nottingham Forest chief handed gift by Derby County ace, Luton Town boss considers interesting move - Championship winners and losers

There was movement at the top and bottom of the Championship as the league table remains tighter than ever heading into the international break.

By Jordan Cronin
Monday, 11th November 2019, 11:11 am

Garry Monk’s side were denied all three points after Ben Wilmot’s late goal for Swansea – three minutes after Morgan Fox gave the Owls the lead in injury time. Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining action-packed weekend in the second-tier. Scroll and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled:

1. L: Barnsley hierarchy

Barnsley have been managerless for a month now and slipped to the bottom spot after losing to Stoke. Caretaker boss Adam Murray has called on the board to make a decision - providing clarity for the players.

2. W: Michael O’Neill (Stoke City)

O’Neill, on his debut, masterminded a 4-2 win over Barnsley in a big relegation six-pointer. The odds on the Potters being relegated have swifted massively. Oh, and Sam Clucas scored from the halfway line.

3. L: Julian Jeanvier (Brentford)

With his team leading 3-0, Jeanvier stupidly got himself dismissed during the aftermath of a challenge which required Joe Gelhardt to be stretched off. He was taken to hospital but thankfully was released soon after.

4. W: Preston North End

Preston stayed second in the Championship - beating a Huddersfield Town side who went into the afternoon six games unbeaten. "If you look at what the lads give me on the pitch, there is no way I could leave that,” said Neil.

