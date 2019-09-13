Sheffield Wednesday star Barry Bannan praises Lee Bullen as he looks ahead to life with Garry Monk

The Scot, who recently expressed his frustration at being frozen out of Steve Clarke’s international plans, also praised the efforts of Lee Bullen, who’s third stint as caretaker boss was ended with Monk’s unveiling.

Bannan said: “Bully did a great job, stepping in and taking over for that month and a bit. But you just want clarity in football.

“It was hard because we didn’t know what was happening, who was going to be the manager. Sometimes you just need that clarity, to know who the manager is. It’s a fresh start, he will come in with different ideas and might like different players.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s good for the squad, and it came at the right time with the international break, so he has a bit of time to work with the squad.”

Bullen led the side for over seven weeks and has attracted praise for his efforts in steadying a ship rocked by the departure of Steve Bruce, but with Monk in the role, Bannan says the players can look ahead to the rest of the season with renewed vigour.

“It’s good to know we have a boss and who is in charge,” he said, “the last 10 days have been really good.

“As you can imagine everyone is chomping at the bit in training, everybody knows it’s a fresh start for us all.

Former Owls caretaker boss Lee Bullen with Barry Bannan after their opening day win at Reading.

“The gaffer has been getting his points over, how he wants us to play this season. It may take a month or two, but it’s been good, something different.”

Monk took his first Owls training session on Tuesday and Bannan said he has wasted no time in getting his ideas across to the players, who now have no excuse when it comes to the blame game of Championship disappointments.

He said: “The biggest thing is it is now very clear, we all have specific jobs. It clears up any grey areas. As players there is a blame culture, so you can blame other people.

“With the new manager coming in, we all know our jobs, defensively, and offensively. That’s the biggest thing I have noticed. We know exactly what our jobs are.