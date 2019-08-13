Sheffield Wednesday star Barry Bannan confident he will be fit for Millwall test
Midfield ace Barry Bannan is optimistic he can win his fitness battle ahead of Sheffield Wednesday's trip to Millwall this weekend.
The 29-year-old was left out of Saturday's home win over Barnsley after tweaking his calf in training. In Bannan's absence, Adam Reach moved from the wing into the centre and Jacob Murphy was handed his Owls debut after arriving on a season long-loan from Newcastle United.
Lee Bullen, Wednesday's interim manager, hopes Bannan will take part in training tomorrow as the Championship club step up their preparations for the clash at The Den.
"We have told him not to do anything for a couple of days because we want to try and give him the best possible chance to recover," Bullen told The Star. "Barry is very confident he can be involved on Saturday.
"But one thing I won't do is take chances. We have got our fingers crossed but let's see what happens."
Reach suffered a minor toe injury against the Reds but Bullen expects him to quickly shake off the knock.
Bullen, in his third spell as caretaker boss, said: "There are a few aches and pains with one or two of the boys who we are monitoring at the moment but I'm expecting almost a full bill of health to select from when we go to Millwall.
"Barry is the only major question mark."
Wednesday sit top of the Championship on goal difference after winning their opening two fixtures of the season.