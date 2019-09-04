Sheffield Wednesday star aims to end goal drought

The versatile Wednesday midfielder has only found the back of the net twice in 27 appearances this calendar year.

Reach has now gone 16 matches without a goal since netting a match-winning double at home to Swansea City last February. It is a concerning figure and the Owls have greatly missed Reach's end product in the final third.

But the 26-year-old is convinced it is just a matter of time before he ends his barren run in front of goal.

Versatile midfielder Adam Reach. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Reach told The Star: "For me, the goals will come; I have got no doubts about that.

"I think I scored my first league goal this time last year at Reading away before the international break.

"I am in the same sort of situation as I was last year. I am fully confident that my performances will keep on increasing as the season goes on."

The former Middlesbrough man, who can operate at left-back, central midfield or on the wing, notched nine goals last term as Wednesday secured a top-half finish.

And Reach admits he is desperate to get back on the scoresheet.

"It has been a little while," he acknowledged. "I don't want to overthink it but when it does come it will be nice.

"In my past history, when I get one, I seem to get a few in succession so I am looking forward to getting my first one.

"I have got targets that I have set to improve on last season's goal tally and assists so obviously the quicker I get off the mark, the better it is for me."

His aim is to beat last year's goal tally of nine where he finished behind Steven Fletcher and Lucas Joao in the scoring charts.

Reach, recruited in a £5m deal from Middlesbrough in August 2016, said: "If I can get there (to nine), you move on to the next target.