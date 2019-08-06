Sheffield Wednesday sign experienced goalkeeper Paul Jones on a free transfer
Sheffield Wednesday have swooped to sign experienced goalkeeper Paul Jones on a free transfer.
The 33-year-old, who started his career as a trainee with Leyton Orient, has signed a one-year contract.
Jones spent last season at League One side Fleetwood Town, making three appearances in all competitions.
Standing at 6ft 3ins tall, Jones has made over 350 appearances in his 15-year career.
He has represented Orient, Exeter City, Peterborough United, Crawley Town, Portsmouth, Norwich City and more recently Fleetwood.
Jones has been handed squad number 36 and is eligible for Saturday’s Championship clash with Barnsley at Hillsborough. He becomes the Owls’ fourth summer signing and will provide competition for Keiren Westwood, Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith.
With Wildsmith facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a knee injury sustained in pre-season and Westwood set to serve a one-match suspension against the Reds following his dismissal against Reading, Jones is likely to be included on the substitutes bench this weekend.
“This is a huge football club and I am really pleased to sign,” said Jones.
“I’ve come in as number three with Joe picking up an injury in pre-season and I know there’s a huge amount of hard work ahead.
“I’ve been here for a few days training with the club. It seems a great place to be with a really positive group so I’m really looking forward to being here.
“I’ve got a lot of experience but I’m still reasonably young in goalkeeping terms.
“Things can change very quickly in football, we’ve seen that with Westy’s red card at the weekend and Joe’s injury so you have to be fit, sharp and focused and ready to step up.”