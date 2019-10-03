Adam Reach celebrates his goal against Middlesbrough.

Sheffield Wednesday: Is this the side that will take on Wigan on Saturday?

Sheffield Wednesday welcome Wigan Athletic on Saturday in what will be their final match heading into the international break.

By Alex Miller
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 16:29 pm
Updated Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 16:42 pm

Fresh off a disappointing performance at Hull City on Tuesday, the Owls will be desperate to head into the break with reasons to be cheerful, three points to the good.

But how will Wednesday line up? What changes will Garry Monk make to the side? Let’s take a look.

1. GK - Keiren Westwood

Westwood has had some hairy moments this season but was back to his best on Tuesday and will rightly continue as the Owls number one.

2. LB - Liam Palmer

Will continue his renaissance at left-back. Took a knock on Tuesday but Garry Monk reported he was fine after the game.

3. CB - Julian Borner

The fan favourite will surely continue his record of having played in every Championship minute for Wednesday this season.

4. CB - Dominic Iorfa

With Tom Lees set to miss out yet again as he recovers from his hamstring issue, Iorfa will continue his partnership with the German.

