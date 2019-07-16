Sheffield Wednesday: Shock reports from France claim Newcastle United may have found alternative to Steve Bruce
Steve Bruce's Sheffield Wednesday saga looks like it could be set to take a sensational twist, after reports from France claimed that former Lyon manager Bruno Genesio could land the Newcastle United job, despite the Owls boss reportedly resigning in order to take the role.
According to French outlet Le Progres, the 52-year-old is already in England to discuss terms ahead of signing a four-year deal with the Magpies, having cut his holiday short to hold talks with the north east side.
The report also suggests that Newcastle are moving closer to being taken over by a Dubai millionaire, who could hand the club's new manager a transfer war-chest after controversial owner Mike Ashley departs the club.
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
However, the news should certainly be taken with a pinch of salt; Bruce confirmed at the weekend that he had already held talks with the Magpies, and further reports have suggested that a compensation fee has been agreed between the two clubs.