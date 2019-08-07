Sheffield Wednesday set to sign Queens Park Rangers midfielder Massimo Luongo
Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on the signing of Queens Park Rangers midfielder Massimo Luongo.
The Star understands the Owls have agreed a deal to sign the Australian international for an undisclosed fee. Luongo, who was left out of the R's opening-day victory at Stoke City, is pencilled in to undergo a medical this morning.
Midfield playmaker Luongo started his career at Premier League big boys Tottenham Hotspur. He enjoyed loan spells at Ipswich Town and Swindon Town (twice) before joining the Robins on a permanent basis in September 2013 in a £400,000 deal.
Luongo notched 13 goals in 85 Swindon appearances as he helped the club reach the League One play-off final in 2015. His impressive performances culminated in him being voted in the PFA League One team of the year.
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
QPR snapped Sydney-born Luongo up following the Robins defeat at Wembley to Preston North End. Lluongo has played over 150 times for the R's, hitting 10 goals and weighing in with 16 assists.
The 26-year-old has also been capped 42 times by his country, netting six goals.