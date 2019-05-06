Sheffield Wednesday set target of ‘running over teams’ next season after end of campaign success

Defender Morgan Fox says Sheffield Wednesday will focus on high intensity training this summer as they look to “run over teams" next season.

The Owls had a disappointing end to the campaign after losing to Queens Park Rangers at Hillsborough on Sunday but have been a much improved side since February thanks to Steve Bruce’s high-intensity style of football.

A fourth defeat since the start of 2019 wasn't enough to stop Wednesday from securing a top half finish thanks to their late play-off push, as the top six evaded them for a second season in a row.

It is an improvement on their 2017/18 finish of 15th though and it’s something that Wednesday intend to build on when they return for pre-season training later this summer, according to Fox.

Reflecting on the QPR result, he told The Star: “It’s not the way we wanted it to end really, we wanted to go out with a win. It was a bit crazy with the penalties but it was almost a typical end of season game.

“Two teams didn’t have much to play for but we are looking to come back next season on the front foot.

“If you look at how we started, there was talk of us going the other way for a little bit so to turn it around and be in with a chance at the end of the season is credit to the boys and the work that we did.

“It was a massive season of two halves.”

Wednesday's performance against the Hoops was an unexpectedly lethargic showing that saw them concede two sloppy goals and a penalty, which was saved by star man Keiren Westwood.

And Owls chief Bruce was far from happy with the result and a "mediocre” 12th place finish in the Championship, as Fox revealed his manager has already set a high bar for next season.

“He has warned us already that it is going to be hard,” he said.

“We know what we need to do and that is come back fitter and stronger than we already are this season and look to run over teams with our fitness.

“We have seen what other teams can do and we will be looking to do that ourselves.

“If you look at my position, you know you have to be naturally fit going up and down the wing and that’s something that I will embrace going forwards.”