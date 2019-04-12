Sheffield Wednesday ‘sent scouts’ to watch as Joao Felix helped Benfica beat Eintracht Frankfurt 

Sheffield Wednesday were reportedly on a list of major European clubs who sent scouts to watch as Benfica beat Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Portuguese league leaders ran out 4-2 winners in the first leg of the Europa League quarter finals thanks to a hatrick from Joao Felix.

The 19-year-old delivered an incredible display to help his team beat 10-man Frankfurt as he became the youngest player in the competition’s history to hit a hatrick.

Manchester United are said to be tracking the wonderkid but it seems they are not the only club to be keeping an eye on his progress.

According to Brazilian journalist Marcus Alves, based in Lisbon, as many as 20 teams sent scouts to watch last night’s eventful clash.

As well as European giants Juventus, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich, English champions Manchester City also sent scouts as well as Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

Joao Felix of Benfica celebrates with teammates (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

However, according to the journalist, scouts from Sheffield Wednesday were also in attendance leading to intense specualtion as to who Steve Bruce is keeping an eye on.

As well as Felix, many clubs have been tracking Serbia striker Luka Jovic who netted for Frankfurt last night.

The on-loan Benfica star has scored 17 goals in 26 Bundesliga games and is said to be high on Manchester City’s wishlist.

While there’s no indication who the Sheffield Wednesday scouts were sent to watch last night, Owls fans will be dreaming of a £100 million mega move.

Bet365 joked: “April 2019 - Steve Bruce sends scouts to Benfica vs Eintracht Frankfurt. August 2019 - João Félix and Luka Jović join Sheffield Wednesday from Benfica for a combined £100m.”

Chris Roughley tweeted: “Joao felix on his way to hillsborough #swfc”

Callum tweeted: “Announce Jovic and Joao Felix.”