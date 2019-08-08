Sheffield Wednesday seal loan signing of Hamburg defender David Bates
Sheffield Wednesday have strengthened their defensive options by signing David Bates on a season long-loan deal from German club Hamburg.
The 22-year-old, regarded as a ball-playing centre-half, passed a medical this afternoon, having snubbed Wigan Athletic's overtures.
Bates kicked off his career at hometown club Raith Rovers before having loan spells with East Stirling, Brechin and Rangers. He went on to join Rangers on a permanent deal in 2017. Bates featured 28 times for the Light Blues, scoring one goal before leaving at the end of his contract.
He was snapped up by Hamburg last year and he caught the eye as the club agonisingly missed out on promotion. Bates was a first-team regular, making 28 appearances in all competitions.
Bates, who has won four Scotland caps, will provide competition for Tom Lees, Julian Borner, Joost van Aken and Jordan Thorniley in defence.