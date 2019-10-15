Sheffield Wednesday school report: How Julian Börner and the Owls' other summer transfers have shaped up in their first term
Garry Monk has spoken a lot about learning in his opening few weeks as Sheffield Wednesday manager.
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 13:27 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 13:27 pm
And while the half-term international break may have offered a bit of Championship respite for Wednesday supporters, Monk’s charges have been pulling double periods, with both manager and players swotting up on the way forward this year down at Middlewood Road.
With the school bell ready ring their league campaign back into life this Friday evening at Cardiff, we’ve taken a look at how the Owls’ new boys have fared in their first term and where they need to knuckle down in the coming weeks.