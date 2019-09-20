Sheffield Wednesday: Sam Hutchinson opens up on his Owls future

The 30-year-old, a firm fans' favourite at Hillsborough, is in the final year of his Owls deal.

Hutchinson has previously stated he would be happy to spend the rest of his career at Wednesday.

On his future, Hutchinson told The Star: "If I am wanted, I would love to stay here. But if I am not, that's football at the end of the day.

Defensive midfielder Sam Hutchinson

"Everyone knows that I love the club and I am settled here but it is up to the club if they want me."

Hutchinson, who joined the Owls on a free transfer from Premier League big boys Chelsea in the summer of 2014, said he has not yet hold talks with the Owls' hierarchy about a new contract.

But Hutchinson, with a big smile on his face, said: "If they speak to me, I will sign one!"

The vertsatile Wednesday star is expected to line up in the middle of the park when the Owls entertain promotion-chasing Fulham today in Garry Monk's first home match at the helm. Hutchinson, who can also operate at right-back or centre-half, has started every league match this season.

"It has probably been the best because I have played every minute," said Hutchinson. "I have not missed a training session.

"I am happy with how I am doing. I am probably as fit as I ever have been.

"There is always stuff you can improve on.

"Look, my career is up and down and it has always been. But I feel good in my body and mind so I am happy.

Speaking candidly after Thursday morning's training session, Hutchinson said: "To be fair, if I was the manager after the two training sessions I have just had, I wouldn't play! I was terrible. The worst ever.”

Hutchinson, though, is generally happy with his own form.

"I literally just take each game as it comes,” he said. “Before, I would not have come into the room because of the two training sessions that I have had because I would have just been devastated about it.

"But you have off days. Everybody has off days. Everybody has a bad day at work.

"At the end of the day, this is my job.