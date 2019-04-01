Owls players

Sheffield Wednesday’s remaining Championship fixtures ranked in order of difficulty

There are just seven matches left until the end of the season and the race for a play-off place is on, but how will the Owls fare against their Championship opponents?

Here’s how the next seven teams to face Wednesday rank based on their form over the last six league matches...

1. Norwich City

2. Aston Villa

3. Preston North End

4. Leeds United

