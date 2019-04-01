Sheffield Wednesday’s remaining Championship fixtures ranked in order of difficulty

Here’s how the next seven teams to face Wednesday rank based on their form over the last six league matches...

1. Norwich City Form: WWWWWW Points: 18

2. Aston Villa Form: DWWWWW Points: 16

3. Preston North End Form: WDWWWL Points: 13

4. Leeds United Form: LWWWLW Points: 12

