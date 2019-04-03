Sheffield Wednesday's Joey Pelupessy issues rallying cry to fans ahead of final home matches

They say making your home ground a fortress is vital for Championship success.

And that has been true for Sheffield Wednesday, who have not lost at Hillsborough since November as they have risen to 11th in the league table.

The Owls have just four home matches left to play in 2018/19 as they prepare to host Aston Villa in S6 this weekend – their last defeat on home turf came at the hands of Frank Lampard’s Derby County four months ago.

With that record to protect and the voice of an expected 28,000 Wednesdayites to roar them on this weekend, Owls midfielder Joey Pelupessy is optimistic they can earn another three points against Dean Smith’s side.

"The fans have got a big part to play on Saturday,” he said.

"We are stronger with the support from our fans.

"We can use them in the last seven games. They are very important and I'm sure they will support us over the coming weeks.”

Villa will be a stern test after winning their last five matches in the league to rise to sixth in the table, but Pelupessy is confident in Wednesday’s defensive strength.

"We have done it as a team,” he said.

"We have defensively been solid and we have stuck together.

"It is the most important thing in football. It is easy to say it but we have done it in the training sessions and we very confident.

"We help each other. The defence are communicating with each other and talking a lot with the midfielders in front. We are very solid so it is really difficult for teams to get through our defence.”