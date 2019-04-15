Sheffield Wednesday’s high-flying Under-18s seek to move a step closer to title with victory over Coventry City

Sheffield Wednesday's Under-18s will be aiming to boost their hopes of lifting the Professional Development League North title by beating Coventry City tomorrow.

Andy Holdsworth's youngsters face the Sky Blues in their penultimate league fixture at Middlewood Road, kick-off 1:30pm.

The Owls' hopes of winning the league were dealt a big blow on Saturday after a 1-0 loss away to Millwall.

With leaders Leeds United seeing off Coventry in their final match of the campaign, Holdsworth's side are four points off top spot with two matches remaining.

Afte entertaining Coventry, Wednesday complete their programme in the regular league season with a trip to Sheffield United this Saturday.

The Owls, who have won six out of their last eight games, are guaranteed a top two play-off spot.

The U18s Professional Development season is split into two regions; North and South.

Each team plays those from their region home and away (18 matches), while also facing every side from the opposite region once (10 games) - with the host club alternated every other season.

Once the regional league standings are finalised, the top two from the north and south division compete in the play-offs for the national title.