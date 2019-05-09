Sheffield Wednesday’s Gary Hooper wanted by Celtic and two Championship rivals 

Sheffield Wednesday striker Gary Hooper is on the hunt for a new club and it looks like he could be in high demand this summer.

The Owls confirmed that the 31-year-old will be released from the club once his contract expires in June, and clubs are already circling to snap up the former Norwich man.

According to the Scottish Sun, Hooper’s former club Celtic are interested in bringing him back to Parkhead but they have competition from two of Wednesday’s Championship rivals.

It’s reported that both Aston Villa and recently relegated Fulham are looking at the striker.

Celtic will apparently only bring Hooper back to the club, where he scored 63 goals in 90 league starts before a £5million move to Norwich, if Neil Lennon is confirmed as the new permanent manager.

In the past, Hooper has also been linked with a move to the MLS in the United States.

Hooper remains popular with Celtic fans after scoring in every competition during his time at the club, including the Champions League and Europa League.