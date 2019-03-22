Sheffield Wednesday’s Adam Reach on why the international break will give players a ‘new lease of life’

It’s been a long, hard campaign for Sheffield Wednesday’s core group of players, so it’s no surprise that the international break is a welcome one for Adam Reach.

The midfielder has been a constant for the Owls in a turbulent season that has seen four men occupy the Hillsborough dugout and a number or players move in and out of favour at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Adam Reach

With 38 games down and eight to go, the long slog of another Championship campaign is almost over – with the ultimate reward of promotion now within touching distance for Wednesday.

For those not away with their countries during the international break, the week-long gap in the domestic calendar is crucial for rest and recovery as Reach told the Star.

“We will enjoy the rest now because it has been the same core of 13-14 players who have played a lot of games,” he said. “We need to get the rest in, enjoy some time with family and friends and get back to an exciting run in.

“We will train through the week and have a couple of days off over the weekend and enough just put our feet up and spend some time with our friends and family and then we will be back in Monday ready to go for a tough end of March and April.

“I think it is nice to play game after game when you are winning but for me personally I have played a lot of games and it is the time of the season when you need to be fresh in your body and mentally too - you need to be at it.

“I think the rest will do me good and do everyone well and give everyone a new lease of life, give us more energy going into the end of the season.”

Reach has clocked up an impressive 42 appearances for Wednesday so far this season and is one goal shy of making it to a double-figure tally for the season.

And in the relentless cycle of fixtures, the 26-year-old says the break in the league calendar will give the Owls time to regroup.

“We haven’t had many days to do tactical work with a full squad because its game day, recovery day, pre-match before a game, then recovery and you start all over again,” he said.

“It's been difficult, there's been Saturday-Tuesday games throughout and we haven't had much time to do anything he wants to do tactically and this is the time to do that.

“However, there's not much we need to change because it's going well. You don't want to confuse players or do anything drastic. We are in a good place, but he is an experienced manager he knows what he is doing.”