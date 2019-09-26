Sheffield Wednesday reveal why they banned Tango from Hillsborough for two years

Tango, real name Paul Gregory, was ejected from Rotherham United’s stadium during the second round clash of the Carabao Cup in August.

He was then kicked out for the second game in a row at Hillsborough as they Owls lost 2-1 at home to Queens Park Rangers.

Sheffield Wednesday said they have been banned the fan for two years for using ‘foul and abusive language’ to female stewards during the QPR match.

Owls fan Tango removed from the New York Stadium

A Sheffield Wednesday spokesperson said: “We can confirm Mr Gregory has been excluded from all Sheffield Wednesday fixtures and official club events for a period of two years.

“Mr Gregory used foul and abusive language in an extremely aggressive manner to female stewards during our home fixture against QPR this month, leaving both deeply upset.

“Three days prior, Mr Gregory was ejected from the Carabao Cup-tie at Rotherham for offences which were in clear breach of EFL ground regulations and wholly unbefitting of the conduct we expect from our supporters.

“Mr Gregory, who has been warned over his conduct on numerous occasions historically, agreed that his actions were unacceptable in a recent meeting with the club’s safety officer, at which he was informed of the banning order. This has since been confirmed in writing and he now has the right to appeal this decision.”

The superfan took to Facebook to send Sheffield Wednesday fans a message, informing them that he has been banned from the stadium.

His post read: “Well it’s been confirmed, thank you for all your support over the past 40 years, it’s been a pleasure. Two year ban arrived in the post WAWAW.”

Tango has travelled up and down the country supporting Sheffield Wednesday, gaining media attention for watching matches topless, whatever the weather.

He has held a season ticket at Hillsborough since 1979, despite living in Wolverhampton, and also travels home and away supporting England.

In August, Tango and his girlfriend were kicked out of the New York Stadium for ‘failing to sit down’.

Speaking in August, he said: “The stewards came round and said to me ‘sit down or you will be escorted out’. I was really surprised because everyone around me was standing up so why was I any different?

“I don’t go anywhere to cause trouble, I just want to have a laugh. I’m a football person and not a trouble maker.”

Tango was also enraged by the steward’s treatment of his girlfriend, claiming that they dragged her out ‘by her neck’.

Just three days later, Tango was pictured outside Hillsborough during the Queens Park Rangers clash after being told to leave the stadium just after half-time.