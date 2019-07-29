Sheffield Wednesday reveal squad numbers for 2019/20 season
Managerless Sheffield Wednesday have today revealed their squad numbers ahead of the 2019/20 season.
New signings Kadeem Harris, Julain Börner and Moses Odubajo have been allocated numbers 7, 13 and 22 respectively.
Left-back Morgan Fox has switched from six to three while centre-forward Rhodes has taken up six.
Youngsters Ash Baker, Alex Hunt and Fraser Preston have not been given squad numbers.
The Owls are still to appoint a successor to Steve Bruce, who left his role as manager at Hillsborough to take over the reins at Newcastle United. Lee Bullen is currently in caretaker charge of first-team affairs.
1 Keiren Westwood2 Liam Palmer 3 Morgan Fox4 Joost van Aken5 Kieran Lee6 Jordan Rhodes7 Kadeem Harris8 Joey Pelupessy9 Steven Fletcher10 Barry Bannan11 Sam Winnall12 Jordan Thorniley13 Julian Borner15 Tom Lees17 Atdhe Nuhiu18 Lucas Joao20 Adam Reach22 Moses Odubajo23 Sam Hutchinson25 Cameron Dawson27 Dominic Iorfa28 Joe Wildsmith42 Matt Penney45 Fernando Forestieri