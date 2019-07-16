Sheffield Wednesday reveal new 2019/20 kits with classy arcade gaming video
Sheffield Wednesday have revealed their new kits for the 2019/20 season with a retro gaming video.
Steven Fletcher, Moses Odubajo, Dominic Iorfa, Kadeem Harris and Keiren Westwood all feature in the video.
Sheffield Wednesday released two videos teasing fans with the new kit earlier this month.
The video starts with a ‘main menu’ screen with ‘friendly’, ‘challenges’, ‘options’ and ‘quit’ all listed before ‘friendly’ is chosen.
A video-game style version of Steven Fletcher’s acrobatic volley against Swansea City in February this year.
Fletcher’s bicycle kick helped Wednesday beat Swansea 3-1.
The home kit is a classic blue and white striped shirt with the away kit is a darker green with white trim on the sleeves.
Westwood then models a yellow goalkeeping shirt with black stripes.
However, the kits featured in the video do not have the Chansiri sponsor emblazoned across the front.
The kits are once again sponsored by ELEV8 and seem to have gone down incredibly well with Sheffield Wednesday fans.
