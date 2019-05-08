Sheffield Wednesday release seven players 

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday have today confirmed that seven youngsters will not be offered new deals when their present contracts end this summer.

Warren Clarke, Cameron McCulloch, Freddie Nielsen, Connor O’Grady, Dan Wallis, Liam Williams and Eyad Hammoud will depart following the conclusion of the 2018/19 season.

Defender Frederik Nielsen.

Defender Nielsen, who joined Wednesday from Nottingham Forest’s youth set up, made five first-team appearances while O'Grady featured on two occasions.

Fellow Under-23s players Clarke, McCulloch, Wallis and Williams never made a senior outing while U18s striker Hammoud is leaving following the end of his scholarship.