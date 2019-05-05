Sheffield Wednesday release Gary Hooper and five other senior players

Sheffield Wednesday have released six out of contract players following the conclusion of the 2018/19 campaign.

A statement on the club website confirmed that Almen Abdi, George Boyd, Gary Hooper, David Jones, Marco Matias and Daniel Pudil would all leave the club with the expiration of their contracts.

Wednesday have three other players out of contract at the club, as Steve Bruce confirmed he had offered a new deal to goalkeeper Keiren Westwood and intended to keep Kieran Lee for next season.

Owls academy graduate Liam Palmer is the only other out of contract player at Hillsborough this summer.

Wednesday’s loan players Achraf Lazaar, Rolando Aarons, Michael Hector and Josh Onomah are all set to return to their parent clubs.