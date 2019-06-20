Sheffield Wednesday: Reading ace Liam Moore talks up home advantage ahead of Owls opening day clash
Reading defender Liam Moore has claimed his side will be looking to use their home advantage to triumph over Sheffield Wednesday on the opening day of the upcoming season, as the two sides clash at the Madejski Stadium on August 3rd.
The 2019/20 Championship fixtures were released this morning, giving sides an opportunity to see where their toughest challenges of the season will lie, and how tricky their April run-in will be.
Speaking to Reading FC’s official website, Moore gave his verdict on facing the Owls first up, and claimed: “Sheffield Wednesday will be trying to use their momentum from last season, but so will we – especially at home.
"It’ll be all change, they’ll have a different team, with it being their manager’s first transfer window, he’ll be wanting to bring his own players in and his own ideas.
The former England U21 international continued: “At the start of the season, it mainly comes down to who has the better pre-season, who’s in good condition, who’s gone through their tactics in a short space of time and putting it all into play as quickly as you can.”
The Royals endured a fairly dismal 2018/19 campaign, with a poor run of disjointed performances seeing them slump to a 20th place finish.
Steve Bruce’s side will be confident of getting the season off to a solid start against the Berkshire club, who the Owls haven’t lost to in their last five encounters.
Discussing Wednesday in further detail, Moore said: “With Sheffield Wednesday at home in the first game of the season, that’s where everyone’s focus is...let’s do everything we can to get three points on the board game by game, in the past I think we’ve been guilty of looking too far ahead.
He concluded: “The Championship is the hardest league in the world, every team can beat every team so there’s no point picking out certain games we’ll probably win or get a point in – it definitely doesn’t work like that.
“Our mindset is fully on Sheffield Wednesday now, we’re just over five weeks away from it – time to crack on.”