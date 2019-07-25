Sheffield Wednesday: Queens Park Rangers 'poised to snap up' Owls' £10m striker as club look to trim front-line
Queens Park Rangers have been reportedly offered the opportunity to sign Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes on loan, as the Owls look to whittle down their attacking options before the new season begins.
The Scotland international joined the club for a hefty £10m fee back in 2017, as Wednesday hope they could help him to recapture the exceptional form that saw him flourish during previous spells with Huddersfield Town and Blackburn Rovers.
Rhodes has only managed to score ten goals in 55 apperances for the club, and spent last season on loan with Norwich City, which saw him score six times as the Canaries won the league title.
According to West London Sport, a source close to the Hoops, Wednesday have offered Rhodes to QPR on a temporary basis, and appears to be surplus to requirements as the Owls look to offload the ex-Middlesbrough man.
The report doesn’t specify whether the deal would include any form of future fee clause, or whether there would be an obligation to make the move permanent at the end of the season.
Meanwhile, Wednesday are still on the hunt for a new manager, with the new season just over a week away. As this stands, the likes of Chris Hughton, Tony Pulis and Gary Rowett are are believed to be in the running to take the reins at Hillsborough.